JSO searching for woman who snatched engagement rings off victim's hand

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's office is searching for a woman who allegedly stole an engagement ring.
The woman walked up to the victim and started a conversation before putting "faux" jewelry in her hand. While this was happening, the woman in the photos reportedly slipped the victim's engagement rings off of her finger and fled in the vehicle pictured below, according to JSO.
If you have any information about the identity of the suspect or the vehicle, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or through email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.