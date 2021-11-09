x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Have you seen him? JSO looking for man in connection to credit card fraud

Anyone who may know the identity of the pictured person is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
Credit: JSO
Police believe this person fraudulently used stolen credit cards at a local business.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for information regarding a car burglary in the Baymeadows area.

JSO says the burglary occurred in the 7000 block of Southside Boulevard.  

During the reported crime, several items were taken from inside a vehicle, including credit cards.  

Following the burglary, police say the person pictured below fraudulently used the stolen credit cards at a local business. 

Anyone who may know the identity of this man is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org

 To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Credit: JSO
Police believe this person fraudulently used stolen credit cards at a local business.

Related Articles

In Other News

Detective Parker Marcy testifies in Ahmaud Arbery murder trial