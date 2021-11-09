Have you seen him? JSO looking for man in connection to credit card fraud

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for information regarding a car burglary in the Baymeadows area.
JSO says the burglary occurred in the 7000 block of Southside Boulevard.
During the reported crime, several items were taken from inside a vehicle, including credit cards.
Following the burglary, police say the person pictured below fraudulently used the stolen credit cards at a local business.
Anyone who may know the identity of this man is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.
To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.