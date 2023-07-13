JSO looking to identify man allegedly involved in armed robbery

Police say on July 4, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed robbery in the 700 block of McDuff Avenue South.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a person who investigators believe robbed a business at gunpoint last week.

Police say on July 4, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed robbery in the 700 block of McDuff Avenue South. Police say the individual pictured below reportedly entered a business and then demanded and obtained money from an employee at gunpoint.

Following the crime, police say the suspect fled the scene west on Gilmore Street.

Efforts to identify the suspect have been unsuccessful, and police are seeking assistance from the community. Anyone having information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.