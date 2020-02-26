Police are looking to identify the pictured man after a burglary was reported on Feb. 19 in the Lake Lucina area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers said a victim returned to their home located in the 2500 block of Caladium Road to find things in disarray and a man inside the home.

After the victim called police, the man fled the home, according to officers.

Anyone with information related to the identity of the man is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000.

