JSO looking for woman, vehicle reportedly involved in suspicious incident

The woman is described by police as being 20 to 30 years old, wearing gray leggings and a dark top. Her hair was styled on top of her head.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating a woman and vehicle that were reportedly involved in a suspicious incident in the Normandy area Wednesday.

JSO says the incident occurred in the area of Ramona Boulevard and Ellis Road South in the late evening hours.

The woman is described by police as being 20 to 30 years old, wearing gray leggings and a dark top. Her hair was styled on top of her head.

The vehicle is described as black or dark blue.