The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a recent auto burglary on Jacksonville's Westside Friday.

Police say during the crime, the victim’s credit cards were also taken and subsequently used to make fraudulent purchases.

The pictured suspect was observed using the victim’s credit cards following the burglary.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

Anyone who has any information in regards to the identity of this suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email us them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.