JSO looking for wanted sexual offender, issue arrest warrant

JSO says Maliek Ford, 20, is a transient registered sexual offender in the State of Florida and failed to fulfill requirements for sexual offenders.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in obtaining information regarding the whereabouts of a sexual offender.

JSO says Maliek Ford, 20, is a transient registered sexual offender in the State of Florida and failed to fulfill requirements for sexual offenders. Police say an arrest warrant has been issued.

In 2014, Ford was found guilty of lewd or lascivious molestation on a victim 12-15 years old, lewd or lascivious exhibition and providing obscene material to a minor.

Anyone who has any information regarding the whereabouts of Maliek Ford is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.