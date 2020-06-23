x
JSO looking for two people in connection to home burglary in San Pablo area

Police say two suspects unlawfully entered a residence and stole several items of property. The suspects then fled the area in a dark-colored SUV.
Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to identify two people believed to have information about a burglary in the San Pablo area.

JSO says on May 27 a burglary was reported in the area of 3500 Marsh Reserve Boulevard, which is off San Pablo Parkway just south of Beach Boulevard. Police say two suspects unlawfully entered a residence and stole several items of property. The suspects then fled the area in a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone who has any information in regards to the identities of these suspects is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

