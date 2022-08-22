JSO looking for suspect after attempted bank robbery in Downtown Jacksonville

JSO says a man entered the bank, indicated he had an explosive device and demanded money.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Everyone is safe after an attempted bank robbery at a VyStar Credit Union in Jacksonville Monday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says around 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to 76 South Laura Street in reference to an attempted bank robbery.

This is also the same address as Vystar Credit Union.

JSO says a man entered the bank, indicated he had an explosive device and demanded money.

However, the teller could not produce the money in a timely manner. Police say the man grew frustrated and fled west.

He is described by police as a white man, roughly 6-feet tall and in his 30s. JSO says he was wearing a brown jacket, blue pants and a black hat.

JSO says a bag was found outside the bank. The bomb squad has been called to examine that bag and there are road closures in the area

JSO says they are also canvassing the area for any leads.