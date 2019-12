The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the communities help Friday identifying a woman in connection with a reported fraudulent ATM withdrawal.

Police said on Dec. 3, the woman pictured below allegedly withdrew funds from an account at a Jacksonville area ATM.

Anyone with information on the identity of the woman is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for the pictured woman after an incident of fraud was reported at a Jacksonville area ATM.

JSO