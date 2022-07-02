Unsolved: JSO looking for new leads in the 2008 death of Dorothy Renee Munsey

There are many questions about what happened to Dorothy Renee Munsey on the morning of October 17, 2008. Most importantly, who pulled the trigger ending her life?

Cold case detectives admit, they don't have a lot of leads in the 2008 murder of Dorothy Renee Munsey in the Argle Forest area.

Even the first newspaper article about her death is only 91 words. Recounting the basic details of how the mother of three was found.

On the morning of October 17, 2008, an early morning commuter was leaving the Cinnamon Lakes neighborhood when he spotted her body in the roadway.

She had been shot multiple times.

Further, articles pulled from the microfilm at the Jacksonville Public Library Archives don't offer many more details, but a call from investigators for tips - a push for the public's help which is still needed today.

The case is now in the hands of Cold Case Detective, Ray Reeves, with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. He says detectives looked at Munsey's movements the evening before her death and say she left a family member's home in Orange Park on foot the night before. Then was seen at a home on the Westside of Jacksonville.

"At the time there were a list of individuals who were contacted, persons of interest or subjects at least – but there was never enough evidence to warrant an arrest," tells Detective Reeves.

From there, investigators are not sure how she ended up in the Cinnamon Lakes neighborhood. Did she walk or was she driven by someone? Right now, they don't know - but they do know the corner of Cinnamon Lakes Drive and Pepper Circle is where her life ended.

Her body and shell casings were found at the scene.

Though few pieces of evidence were left, Det. Reeves says the evidence was very well-preserved by JSO homicide detectives in 2008, which offers new options for testing.

"Retesting items that either have been tested or at the time couldn’t be tested, but now we are in the arena where those items can be tested because of where we are with technology," explains Reeves.

But the case remains open for the mother of three, whose obituary overflows with comments of those who knew her.

"I am so sorry for your loss. What a tragic ending to such a beautiful person. My sympathies to all of her family," writes one commenter.

"A young life taken way too soon. My heart goes out to all the family. May God's love give you the strength to get through this tragedy," write another.

Detective Reeves hopes now is the time those who know what happened to Dorothy Renee Munsey will come forward with answers to the many questions in her case.