JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who they say shot a Taco Bell employee and attempted to rob the business.

Police say on March 2, officers responded to the area of 7300 103rd Street in reference to person shot. It was later determined that the suspect shot a Taco Bell employee and attempted to rob the business. Prior to leaving, the suspect robbed another employee within the business. The suspect fled the area in a 2007 to 2009 Gold Toyota Camry.

The suspect was described as a black male, standing about 5-feet and 10-inches tall, wearing blue stonewashed jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt, a black mask and gloves, and dark tennis shoes with white soles.

Anyone who has any information in regards to the identity of this suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

