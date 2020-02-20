The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a person who may be connected to a burglary on the Westside.

Police say the man was seen wearing a shirt that may be easily recognizable.

On an unknown date, officers responded to reports of a burglary in the 2300 block of Edgewood Avenue North. Upon arrival to the scene, officers observed a back window broken out and surveillance video showing the suspect in the commission of the burglary.

In the video, the person can be seen wearing a shirt that says: "nobody freakin' cares."

Police did not release a date for when this crime occurred.



Anyone who has any information in regards to the identity of this suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office