JSO looking for man allegedly connected to shooting on Lane Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man believed to be connected to a shooting incident last month on the Westside.

Police say the incident happened Sept. 1 in the 400 block of Lane Avenue South. Detectives obtained the attached photos of the suspect and are seeking assistance from the community in identifying him.

If you have information on this incident or the suspect, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.