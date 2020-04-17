Police are asking for the publics' help Friday locating a 31-year-old man who they have identified as the suspect of a business burglary in the Moncrief area.

Deverick Cockrum has an active warrant out for his arrest, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

On Feb. 16, police responded to a business after it was determined that a suspect had forced into the closed business and stole merchandise from behind the counter, JSO said. Police were able to identify that suspect as Cockrum via initial investigations.

Anyone with information on Cockrum's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.