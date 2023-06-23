JSO looking for driver involved in May hit-and-run in Normandy area

Detectives have determined the vehicle to be a 2007-2011 model Honda CRV.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking to identify the driver of a vehicle that allegedly hit a pedestrian in the Normandy area and then fled the scene.

Police say on May 20, at approximately 2 a.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a hit-and-run incident in the 5200 block of Normandy Boulevard. A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that fled eastbound on Normandy Boulevard.

As this investigation continues, detectives have determined the vehicle to be a 2007-2011 model Honda CRV, silver in color. The vehicle sustained driver side damage with a missing driver side mirror, as per evidence left on scene.

If you have any information regarding this incident, or the location of this vehicle, please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.