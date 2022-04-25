JSO looking for alleged suspect in retail crime spree

Police say the pictured individual is responsible for multiple retail thefts occurring over the last several weeks in the Southside area of Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is seeking to identify the person pictured below in connection to a series of alleged retail thefts.

Police say the pictured individual is responsible for multiple retail thefts occurring over the last several weeks in the Southside area of Jacksonville.

If you know the pictured suspect, or have information that could lead to his identity, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via e-mail at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.