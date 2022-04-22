JSO looking for alleged suspect in battery and criminal mischief case

Police say he has the word “Shay” tattooed above his right eyebrow.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they say is a suspect in a battery and criminal mischief case.

JSO is looking for Reginald Jerrod Williams, 31. Police say he is 6 feet and two inches tall, weighs 185 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Police say he has the word “Shay” tattooed above his right eyebrow.

Anyone having seen or who may know Reginald Williams’ whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.