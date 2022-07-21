JSO looking for 2 in connection to business burglary in San Jose

During the reported crime, JSO says the pictured suspects forced their way into a fenced in area of the business and took several items.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for two people in connection to a business burglary in the San Jose area.

Police say on June 22, a business burglary was reported in the 12000 block of San Jose Boulevard. During the reported crime, JSO says the pictured suspects forced their way into a fenced in area of the business and took several items.

Anyone having seen or who may know the identity of these suspects is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.