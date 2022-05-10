JSO: Jacksonville man charged after sending texts, letters to child victim at his church

In the letters and messages, police say that Cook asked to hang out with the juvenile and made references to being "gayfreinds".

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man has been charged after allegedly sending sexually explicit texts and letters to an underage victim that he met at church.

Timothy Wayne Cook, 43, was charged with unlawful use of a two-way communication device and solicitation of a child via computer to engage in sexual conduct.

A police report indicates on April 4, 2022, officers were dispatched to Sea Eagle Drive in reference to a lewd act upon a child.

The complainant told police that the victim had been getting letters and text messages from a man who went to his church that was much older.

In the letters and messages, police say that Cook asked to hang out with the juvenile, made references to being "gayfreinds" and also referenced seeing each other's private parts.

In the messages, Cook reportedly wrote that nobody at the church had to know about the encounter.

During an interview with JSO, the victim reportedly stated that Cook requested photos of his privates as well.

On May 2, 2022, the arrest report indicates that Cook agreed to meet with police. He reportedly told police that he had worked as a bag boy at Publix for the past 15 years.

Although the report says that Cook suffers from a learning disability, police say during an interview it was determined that Cook was aware that what he was doing was illegal and that he could discern the difference between right and wrong.

According to arrest documents, Cook confessed to the crime. In addition to his sentence, he will be required to register as a sexual offender.

The arrest report says that Cook was investigated in 2011 for attempting to hide a camera in the boy's restroom at North Jacksonville Baptist Church. He was reportedly interviewed by detectives, but documents show that an arrest was never made because the footage did not capture any victims.

JSO says another incident occurred in October 2021 involving solicitation of a minor. Police say Cook was also arrested for those charges on May 2.

The report for the Oct. 2021 incident stated that SJSO worked in an undercover investigation where they pretended to be a 13-year-old boy on a website.

Cook reportedly took the bait and asked for pictures of the boy's private parts.