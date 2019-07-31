JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a crime of opportunity and police say you're giving thieves the perfect opportunity for you to become a victim.

Surveillance videos, showing criminals making their way into unlocked vehicles and stealing your valuables, are becoming more common on the First Coast.

"At that point, that gun is on the street and you don't know who has it," said Z Farhat.

Farhat is the sales manager at Green Acres Sporting Goods and says there's nothing good about the 240 guns stolen from unlocked vehicles in Jacksonville so far this year. In many cases, the crime happens in a matter of seconds.

"They are not trying to work hard," Farhat explained. "They are just going to open, see what's there. Quick in and out."

JSO says a gun used in the shooting death of a man on the southside earlier this month was reported stolen from a vehicle last year. The suspect told police he bought the gun from someone on the street.

"You never know where these guns end up when they are stolen. They are traded for drugs or sold for cash," Farhat said.

Farhat urges gun owners to invest in a lock-box or a security vault. They even come with cables so you can tie it around the frame of your seat if you want to keep it in your vehicle.

"You just like to go to bed at night knowing you did all you could to keep the gun as safe as you could," Farhat said.