JSO: Body found in apartment complex swimming pool in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in an apartment complex swimming pool in Arlington Friday morning.

JSO said the body was found in the 2900 block of Stardust Court around 11:55 a.m. A maintenance worker called the police after discovering the body.

The JSO Dive Team responded and removed a deceased man from the pool.

Homicide investigators are conducting an investigation to determine how the man died.