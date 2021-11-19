JSO: Body found in apartment complex swimming pool in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in an apartment complex swimming pool in Arlington Friday morning.
JSO said the body was found in the 2900 block of Stardust Court around 11:55 a.m. A maintenance worker called the police after discovering the body.
The JSO Dive Team responded and removed a deceased man from the pool.
Homicide investigators are conducting an investigation to determine how the man died.
At this time, police believe there are no indications of foul play.
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or through CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.