One man is dead after a triple shooting turned into a dangerous crash in the Durkeeville area early on Monday morning.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says that around 12:14 a.m. they were alerted by shot spotter to gunfire in the 1500 block W 5th Street.

Police say that when they arrived they found three people, between the ages of 17 and 20, who had all been shot. Two were found on the side of the roadway and one was found in the backseat of a vehicle.

JSO says that their vehicle crashed into a light pole on Whitner Street.

All three people were taken to UF Health, where the person found in the backseat was pronounced dead.

Right now, the identities of everyone involved have not been released.

JSO believes this incident has three different scenes.

If you have any information about this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.