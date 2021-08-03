JSO investigating suspicious incident in Arlington

Witnesses told police that a woman in her early to mid-twenties entered a local business appearing frantic and seeking help.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is currently seeking information in an investigation of a "suspicious incident" in the Arlington area Sunday night.

Officers responded to the 8400 block of Atlantic Boulevard just after 7:00 p.m. and spoke with individuals who witnessed the incident.

Witnesses told police that a woman in her early to mid-twenties entered a local business appearing frantic and seeking help.

The woman reportedly had facial injuries and made a statement to the effect of, “that is him” and motioned at a red minivan being driven by a man, according to JSO.

The woman left the business on foot in an eastbound direction on Atlantic Boulevard.

Witnesses attempted to question the man driving the van as he exited the parking lot in the same direction the woman had left.

Authorities said it is unknown at this time if the pictured woman is the victim of a crime.

Officers also have not confirmed if the pictured van is involved or if the man driving is a suspect in a crime.

JSO said it is seeking information on the two "in an effort to ascertain the safety of those involved and to identify if a crime actually occurred."