JSO investigating after person was found dead in Highlands parking lot

Around 1:00 a.m., a security guard found a person unresponsive in a car in the parking lot of 1106 Dunn Avenue.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person was found slumped over in a car early on Sunday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 1:00 a.m., a security guard found a person unresponsive in a car in the parking lot of 1106 Dunn Avenue.

JSO and JFRD responded to the scene, pulling the person from the vehicle and rushing them to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

This is an active investigation. At this time, JSO believes foul play could be involved in the victim's death.

The victim has not been identified by law enforcement.

If you have any information about the incident, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at (904) 630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime stoppers at (866) 845 -TIPS.