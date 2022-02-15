JSO: Man shot on Southside, taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Officers were called to the 8800 block of Western Way at 12:48 p.m. for a reported shooting. Before officers arrived, the victim was taken to the hospital.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported shooting on the Southside Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 8800 block of Western Way at 12:48 p.m. for reports of a person who had been shot. Before officers arrived at the scene, the victim, a man, was taken in a private vehicle to the hospital, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, JSO said in a news briefing.

Police do not have any information about a possible suspect, but they believe it to be an isolated incident, according to JSO. Violent Crimes detectives and Crime Scene detectives are handling the investigation.

There is no threat to the public at this time, according to police.