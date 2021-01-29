One hurt in shooting on North Myrtle Avenue, JSO investigating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says a person was injured during a shooting near North Myrtle Avenue Friday evening.
JSO said the shooting happened in the area North Myrtle Avenue and West 27th Street.
The victim has been transported to a local hospital.
JSO is still investigating details of the shooting and has not released any information on a possible suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500, jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.