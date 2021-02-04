Jacksonville man shot in torso, in non-life-threatening condition on Mid-Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Friday morning on Jacksonville's Mid-Westside that sent a man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police were called to 2100 14th St. at 9:15 a.m., according to JSO. When they arrived, officers found a middle-aged man who had been shot in the upper torso.
The victim was taken to UF Health in non-life-threatening condition, police said. Neighbors told police they heard men arguing, then heard a gunshot.
JSO's Aggravated Battery unit is following up with the investigation, according to police.