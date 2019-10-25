A 17-year-old is recovering Friday after being shot in the shoulder Friday in the Woodstock area.

Police were called out to the 3000 block of West 5th St., near Paxon School of Advanced Studies, around 3 p.m. in reference to a person shot. When police arrived, they found the teen with a single gunshot wound to his right shoulder.

The teen was transported to a local hospital where he was treated with non-life threatening injuries.

JSO said police did detain a person of interest in a separate location.

No word on what caused the shooting. Police also told First Coast News that the teen was not a student at Paxon.

If you have any information about this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Watch the news conference below: