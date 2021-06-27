JSO: Altercation leads to shooting in St. Nicholas neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot and another man was injured during an altercation Sunday afternoon.
JSO said the shooting happened in the 1700 block of Art Museum Drive around 12:43 p.m.
When officers arrived on scene they found a man with a gunshot wound.
The man told police that he had an altercation with another man who shot him.
The man was then transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
While officers were on scene, the other person involved in the altercation called the police and stated that he was at a nearby location.
Officers went to his location and detained him. That man also had injuries from the altercation and was evaluated by medical crews, JSO said.
Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Detectives are currently investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to please call the JSO non-emergency number at (904) 630-0500 or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.