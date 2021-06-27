JSO: Altercation leads to shooting in St. Nicholas neighborhood

Police said the shooting happened in the 1700 block of Art Museum Drive.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot and another man was injured during an altercation Sunday afternoon.

JSO said the shooting happened in the 1700 block of Art Museum Drive around 12:43 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man told police that he had an altercation with another man who shot him.

The man was then transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While officers were on scene, the other person involved in the altercation called the police and stated that he was at a nearby location.