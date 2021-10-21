1 critically injured after shooting in Magnolia Gardens, police say

JSO said the shooting happened in the 5200 block of Cleveland Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says one person is fighting for their life after a shooting in Magnolia Gardens Thursday night.

JSO said the shooting happened in the 5200 block of Cleveland Road.

Police found the victim inside of a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole.

The person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time as officers are early in their investigation.