14-year-old shot Saturday in Lincoln Hills area, police say

JSO said the shooting happened in the 5300 block of Tubman Drive North.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teenager is recovering after he was shot Saturday night in the Lincoln Hills area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The 14-year-old boy was walking in the 5300 block of Tubman Drive North when he was hit in the lower leg with a bullet, the sheriff's office said.

First responders took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Violent Crimes Unit is currently investigating the shooting.