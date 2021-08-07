JSO: 1 dead after shooting in Lake Forest neighborhood

JSO said the shooting happened in the 7900 block of Concord Circle East.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Lake Forest neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

JSO said the shooting happened in the 7900 block of Concord Circle East just after 1 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The man appeared to be in his early 20s.

Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The victim was shot near a park in the area, JSO said.

At this time investigators are canvassing the area and speaking with neighbors about the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500, email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or CrimeStoppers at 866-845-tips.