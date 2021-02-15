2 dead in shooting in Biltmore area

JSO said they are unsure the motive behind the shooting and do have any possible suspect information.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took the lives of a man and woman in the Biltmore area.

According to the JSO, a neighbor walked into a home in the 5900 block of Jacks Road and saw two people inside with gunshot wounds.

Officers responded to the home at about 2:15 p.m. and found two adult victims, one male and one female, with multiple gunshot wounds. Both victims were pronounced dead.

According to police, investigators are unsure of any motive behind shooting and do not have any information on any possible suspects.

Police said it is not clear when the shooting actually happened.

JSO's Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit are leading the investigation.