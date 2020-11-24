Man shot in the leg at West Jacksonville apartment complex

The shooting happened at Ducky's Car Wash on Jammes Road near San Juan Avenue.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) is investigating a shooting at Magolia Terrace Apartments at 2016 Jammes Road off San Juan Avenue.

According to the JSO shooting happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. at 2045 Jammes Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in the courtyard area of the complex with a gunshot wound to the leg. First responders took the victim to the hospital for treatment.

The JSO said they are searching for a black male wearing mask. Police said the subject approached the victim and shot him without saying a word. The subject then fled the scene on foot.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the shooting.