JSO: 1 dead in shooting at apartment complex near Jacksonville University

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex just east of Jacksonville University.

According to the JSO, at about 7:10 p.m. officers responded to a multiple shots fired call at an apartment complex located in the 5700 block of Holly Bell Drive off of University Boulevard.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim, an unidentified Black male, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, JSO is working to identify the victim in the shooting.

JSO has detained two people right now. Police said they are talking to at least one person who was in the apartment at the time of the shooting.

However, JSO has not named a suspect in the shooting.