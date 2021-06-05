JSO: Man arrested in armed robbery at Family Dollar on Blanding Blvd.

JSO says a man walked into the store armed with a possible weapon and robbed the business.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested after police say he robbed the Family Dollar on Blanding Boulevard Saturday evening.

The incident happened at the store located at 6729 Blanding Blvd., according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO says a man walked into the store armed with a possible weapon and robbed the business.

After having some sort of exchange with the cashier, he fled the store.

Officers in the area located the suspect a short time later.

The suspect is currently in custody and appeared to be an older man, according to police.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

JSO says the investigation remains active and open at this time.