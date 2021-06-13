JSO: Victim hit by pistol during robbery on Jacksonville's Northside

The robbery happened at the River City Inn on Harts Road, according to the JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Florida — One person was injured after being pistol-whipped during a robbery at motel on Jacksonville's Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The robber, only described as a Black male with a towel around his face, hit the victim in the head with the handgun before leaving with the victim's cell phone and waller, police said.

At about 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a nearby gas station and found the victim bleeding from the head. First responders took the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the JSO.

At this time, detectives are interviewing two subjects, police said.