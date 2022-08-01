Police: Suspect at large, another in critical condition after officer-involved shooting on the Northside

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened after a traffic stop on Lem Turner Road and Dunn Avenue.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in critical condition and another is still at large after an officer-involved shooting in Northwest Jacksonville, according to police.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened during a traffic stop at Lem Turner Road and Dunn Avenue.

Police say officers pulled over the vehicle for a red light violation. When police tried to speak with the passenger, the man told the officer, "I don't speak to police."

According to JSO, officers noticed the passenger was wearing a bulletproof vest and asked him to get out of the car. Police say they saw the passenger holding a handgun with an extended magazine.

WATCH BELOW: Surveillance video shows JSO arriving to scene of officer-involved shooting

Police attempted to place the suspect in custody, however, JSO said the suspect started running.

According to police, multiple gunshots were fired by police and the suspect. The suspect was shot and is currently in critical condition.

There were five people in the car, police say. Three passengers in the back seat attempted to flee, one remains at-large.