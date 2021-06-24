Five people detained following officer-involved shooting on Jacksonville's Northside

JSO said no officers were injured during the shooting and five people involved have been detained.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Five people have been detained following an officer-involved shooting on the Northside Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said no officers were injured during the shooting and all the individuals involved have been detained.

Police say the incident happened at De Paul Drive and Westmar Road around 9:30 p.m. when JSO was conducting surveillance on a wanted person for a firearm-related charge.

JSO reported seeing two people leave a house, one armed with a rifle, approach a police vehicle in an unmarked car. The detective inside the vehicle reportedly activated emergency red and blue lights to show the two people he was a member of law enforcement.

The detective reportedly got out of the car and the two individuals pointed gun at him. The detective then fired multiple rounds but nobody was hit by gunfire.

The two individuals ran towards the house.

Police later found one of the men on the roof and four other people were taken out of home and surrendered. There were five people total detained.

The two initial individuals have pending aggravated assault charges. They are people of interest in other violent crimes so JSO is not releasing their names

There were no shots fired at the officer, who has been placed on administrative leave per JSO policy pending the outcome of an investigation into the shooting.