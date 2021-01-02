Two injured during domestic-related shooting on Jacksonville's Northside, police say

The shooting happened Sunday night near 400 West 67th Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a reported domestic incident on Jacksonville's Northside Sunday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Both individuals are expected to be OK, according to police.

Around 7:58 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of 67th Street East in reference to a report of a shooting.



Upon arrival, officers found a man in his 40's suffering from gunshot wounds. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department took the man to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



Police say eyewitness accounts indicated that the victim was engaged in a domestic dispute and during the dispute, a physical altercation occurred. Police say the victim, along with another man, both sustained gunshot wounds.

Prior to police arrival, JSO says two other people involved fled the scene.

The second individual that was injured was contacted by police and also later taken to a hospital where he is expected to be OK. No other information in regards to the shooting was provided by police.

Crime scene units are investigating this incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email crimetips@jaxsheriff.org.