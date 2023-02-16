JSO investigating deadly incident in Panama Park as murder-suicide

Upon arrival, JSO says they located a man and woman who were dead and in a late state of decomposition.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident in the Panama Park area as a murder-suicide after two people were found dead inside a home there earlier this month.

On Feb. 7, around 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of E 61st Street in reference to a wellbeing check.

A police report identifies the woman believed to be the shooter as 63-year-old Radara Grover.

The report says Grover shot someone in one bedroom of the house, shot the dog, and then shot herself.