JSO investigating deadly incident in Panama Park as murder-suicide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident in the Panama Park area as a murder-suicide after two people were found dead inside a home there earlier this month.
On Feb. 7, around 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of E 61st Street in reference to a wellbeing check.
Upon arrival, JSO says they located a man and woman who were dead and in a late state of decomposition.
A police report identifies the woman believed to be the shooter as 63-year-old Radara Grover.
The report says Grover shot someone in one bedroom of the house, shot the dog, and then shot herself.
The report says that medical professionals are considering this a murder-suicide but the final report from the Medical Examiner's Office is pending.