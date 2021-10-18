JSO investigating Downtown Jacksonville armed robbery

The subjects held the victim at gunpoint then fled in a Chevrolet Malibu, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened Oct. 14 in Downtown Jacksonville.

The subjects, pictured below, approached the victim with a gun and demanded property, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. After the victim complied, the subjects fled in a Chevrolet Malibu.

So far the subjects have not been identified.