JSO investigating Downtown Jacksonville armed robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened Oct. 14 in Downtown Jacksonville.
The subjects, pictured below, approached the victim with a gun and demanded property, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. After the victim complied, the subjects fled in a Chevrolet Malibu.
So far the subjects have not been identified.
If anyone can identify the subjects below, they are urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.