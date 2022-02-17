JSO investigating deadly shooting in Northwest Jacksonville

Officers were called to Roanoke Boulevard for an unresponsive male. When they arrived, they found a victim with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in a Northwest Jacksonville neighborhood Thursday.

Officers were called to the 5200 block of Roanoke Boulevard around 8:55 a.m. for reports of an unresponsive male inside of a home. When officers and Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department crews arrived on the scene, they found an unidentified man with apparent gunshot wounds inside the home. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

JSO's Homicide Unit responded to the scene and is handling the investigation along with Crime Scene detectives. Police are working to identify the victim and canvassing the neighborhood for any potential witnesses with information about the shooting.

The victim's age and other demographic information was not available due to the investigation being in its early stages, according to JSO. Police are waiting for the medical examiner to arrive and conduct their investigation.

Evidence markers in the driveway suggested there may be blood outside the home, according to police.

The person who called 911 to report the incident did not leave their name, police said.