JSO investigating deadly overnight stabbing in Beach Haven area

JSO said at about 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, they found the body of a man who had been stabbed to death of Beach Boulevard and Hodges Boulevard.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police found the body of a man that had been stabbed to death early Saturday morning in the Beach Haven area, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reported.

Officers responded to the area off Beach Boulevard and Hodges Boulevard at about 1:15 a.m. after receiving a call about an injured person. When they arrived on scene, they found a man who was already dead from multiple stab wounds.

Police have not identified the victim, saying only that he is an adult white male. The JSO also do not have any information on a possible suspect.

The JSO Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit will investigate the deadly stabbing.