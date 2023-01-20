JSO says teen located safe after reportedly getting pulled into van on the Westside

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says all people involved in this incident have been located and identified.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says all people involved in this incident have been located and identified. If any additional updates become available First Coast News will post them here.

"All parties involved in the below incident have been identified and located safe," tweeted JSO. "This continues to be an active investigation as #JSO works to ascertain what occurred. Thanks to all for the assistance in locating those involved."

Police are asking for information after a woman say she witnessed a teenage girl get pulled into a white van by two men on Jacksonville's Westside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred near the 5200 block of Jammes Road, just north of 103rd Street, on Friday morning.

A witness told police that as she was walking on Jammes Road around 6:15 a.m., she observed a white van pull up next to a teenager who appeared to be around 16-years-old.

The witness says a man got out and forced the girl into the van with the help of a second person. The van was said to have pulled away, drove south on Jammes Road into the intersection, and continued east on 103rd Street.

Police say they are attempting to gather further information related to this report and are attempting to identify and locate the potential victim and the men possibly involved.

The attached pictures of the white Ford van (with attached ladder racks) were captured in the intersection of Jammes and 103rd at around 6:20 a.m. following the incident.