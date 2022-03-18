JSO investigating after man was shot near Waters Edge Apartments

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting on Friday evening.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting near the Waters Edge Apartments off of Broward Road around 5:20 p.m..

Police found an adult man with a single gun shot wound to his torso, sitting on the passenger side of a car.

Officials said this is an active investigation. It is unknown exactly where the shooting took place. There is no suspect information at this time, police said.

Today, at approximately 5:20 PM, JSO officers responded to the Waters Edge Apartment, 900 Broward Road in reference to a shooting.

Officers located an adult male that received a single gun shot wound to his torso, while he was a passenger in a vehicle. It is unknown exactly where the shooting occurred and there is no suspect information at this time.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.