x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

JSO investigating after man was shot near Waters Edge Apartments

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting on Friday evening. 

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting near the Waters Edge Apartments off of Broward Road around 5:20 p.m.. 

Police found an adult man with a single gun shot wound to his torso, sitting on the passenger side of a car. 

Officials said this is an active investigation. It is unknown exactly where the shooting took place. There is no suspect information at this time, police said.

Today, at approximately 5:20 PM, JSO officers responded to the Waters Edge Apartment, 900 Broward Road in reference to a shooting. 

Officers located an adult male that received a single gun shot wound to his torso, while he was a passenger in a vehicle. It is unknown exactly where the shooting occurred and there is no suspect information at this time. 

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

If you have any information about the shooting, please call JSO at 904-630-0500. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Related Articles

In Other News

JSO searching for man connected to Westside home burglary, credit card fraud