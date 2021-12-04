JSO investigating after man shows up to fire station with gunshot wounds

Police say the victim's injuries are non-life-threatening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for answers after a man showed up at a fire station after being shot at an unknown location Saturday evening.

Police say patrol units responded to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Station 31 across the street at 5527 Hillman Drive in reference to someone with gunshot wounds around 6:22 p.m.

JFRD transported the victim to a local hospital prior to officers' arrival.

JSO says the victim's injuries are non-life-threatening. The victim is a man in his 30s.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed this incident, wherever it may have occurred, to contact JSO's non-emergency number at 904-630-0500.