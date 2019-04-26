The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a drive-by shooting that ended in NW Jacksonville on Thursday evening.

Around 10 p.m., officers responded to 9339 Norfolk Blvd to the Pic N Pay Food Mart in reference to a shooting. When they got there, officers located a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

JSO says their preliminary investigation revealed the incident took place at a different location. The man was shot through the driver's side window of the vehicle he was driving.

The man could not provide any suspect information and he was transported to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The circumstances around this incident are unknown at this time and the case will be investigated by JSO's Aggravated Battery Unit.

Deputies encourage anyone who may have information about this incident to contact The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.