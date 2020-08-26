JSO investigates homicide on Northside

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said they found a man shot and killed inside a home on Fernway Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide on the Northside.

Police say they were called to 700 Fernway Street. That's right off of Norwood Avenue, which had a lot of people out and about when a First Coast News crew arrived at the scene.

When police arrived, they found a man shot and killed inside a home. Another man was found with gunshot wounds, police said.

No suspect information was available, but police said multiple family members were inside the home at the time. Those people were taken downtown for questioning, according to police.

First Coast News will continue to update this developing story.